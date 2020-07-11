NELLO D. ISABELLI
Born into this life April 26, 1931 and born into Eternal Life April 12, 2002. Age 88, late of Shorewood, peacefully at the home of his daughter. He was a lifelong Joliet/Shorewood resident.
Nello was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Julia A. (Arens) Isabelli, his parents, Luigi and Anna (Picchi) Isabelli, his brother and sister-in law Angelo and Angelina Isabelli, and a sister in infancy. Also preceded in death by his father- and mother-in law Herman and Mary Arens, brothers- and sisters-in law in Kentucky, Frank Wood, Bernard & Dorothy Bruegge, Joan Dressman, Therese Moore, and Jim and Rose Doud.
He is survived by his children, Julie (Robert) Lyne, Cindy O'Neil, Mary Isabelli, David Isabelli, Michael (Joan) Isabelli, Matthew (Sue) Isabelli and Joan (Sheldon) Gorski. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephen (Heidi) Lyne, Paul Lyne, Jennifer Young, Lauren (Ryan) Trone, Nicole Isabelli, Stephanie O'Neil, Rachel and Dylan Gorski. Great grandchildren include Tucker and Marshall Lyne, Evan, Audrey and Anna Young, Morgan, Kiera and Violet Trone, Dylan Moreno and Noah Thomas. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A pictorial visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:00am at the Church of Saint Jude, 2212 McDonough Street, Joliet followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00am
