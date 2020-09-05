1/
Nicholas Casmir Gorcowski
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Casmir Gorcowski

Nicholas "Nick" Casmir Gorcowski, aged 95, longtime resident of Flossmoor, Illinois. Passed away on September 1, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean (Stypuloski); two children, Susan (Brian) McLaughlin and Michael (Pam) Gorcowski; three grandchildren, Max, Adam and JP and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday September 8, from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:15 a.m. at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, IL 60430. Then Mass will be celebrated at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 1131 Douglas Ave., Flossmoor, IL. At 11 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery.

Nick had a rich and varied life. He grew up on a family farm and worked as a foreman at Acme Steel in Riverdale. He loved adventure-travel on land, sea, and air. His children marveled at the trips he would plan and the unusual attractions he could find on the road to a vacation destination. He was a fisherman, golfer, and gardener. He enjoyed sodoku, crossword puzzles and the daily jumble. Nick loved wordplay and bad puns; until recently he and Jean played two games of scrabble everyday, then watched jeopardy together. Nick always had a fresh pot of coffee ready for guests.

Due to current conditions, masks are required at the visitation and church services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Joliet Hospice. For additional information contact www.info@tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Infant Jesus of Prague Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
I was fortunate to spend a great deal of time with the Gorcowskis during my high school years. They were kind enough to include me in many family events and even trips to visit family in Florida. Because I was there so often, Nick decided that I should learn to polka. He was so tall and I am so short, it was a long time before I knew whether I could actually polka or he’d just spun me around with my feet never touching the ground! As it turns out, I'm not bad at polka thanks to Mr. G.! I know how much he will be missed. Deepest sympathy to Jean, Sue, Mike and their entire family. May your many memories of him always make you smile. I send my love to you all.
Gail Page
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved