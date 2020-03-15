|
|
Nicholas John Peters, Jr.
Born: September 16, 1929
Died: March 12, 2020
Nicholas John JackPeters, Jr., of Crest Hill, IL passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marylou (nee Nussbaum).
He is survived by his fond children, Marybeth of AZ, Nicholas Nick III of Houston, TX, Joan C. Katee of Joliet, IL and Michael (Carol) of Hoffman Estates, IL; grandchildren, Stephanie of Colorado Springs, CO, Mike of Minooka, IL, Lauren and Kristin of Houston, TX; step-grandchild Jenna of Chicago; and sister Marcella Pershey of Joliet. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Nick was the son of Nicholas Sr. and Jeanette (Darby) Peters and brother of Jayne Weigerding, Gloria Dwyer and Dale R. Peters, all deceased.
Nick was employed by Argonne National Laboratory, retiring after 33 years of service as a Nuclear Engineering Specialist. He was a Joliet Township High School graduate of the class of 1947, life member of Cantigny VFW Post #367 and the NRA, veteran of the Korean War (1951 -53), serving with the 1st Cavalry Division in Japan, and participated in the Atomic Nuclear Detonation Test in 1952 in Camp Desert Rock, Nevada. He belonged to St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill and was a past member of the Joliet Moose Lodge #300. Nick was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater, motorcyclist, and member of the Joliet Senior Center line dancers, Just Us.
Visitation for Nicholas will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd (at Essington Rd) from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1711 Burry Circle Dr, Crest Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL where full military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the US Army and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
In lieu of flowers, donations to or your local VFW would be greatly appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020