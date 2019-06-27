Nicholas R. Harris



Nicholas "Nicky" Ryan Harris, age 9, of Morris, IL, passed on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born August 1, 2009 to Amy (nee Singletary) and Paul Harris. He had just finished the fourth grade at Immaculate Conception Catholic Grade School and was starting his summer by enjoying his favorite activities including baseball, football, soccer, golf, basketball and his biggest passion, fishing! Nicky was a big Chicago White Sox and New England Patriots fan.



In addition to his devoted parents, he is also survived by his brothers, Chris and Brady; grandparents, Charles and Jane Harris and Buck and Judy Singletary; aunts and uncles, Bart and Tiffany Singletary, Alan and Amy Singletary, Roger Singletary, Carl Harris and Marty Huff; and several cousins as well as numerous friends and classmates.



Although his passing has left a void that can never be filled, we find strength and hope knowing others will benefit from Nicky's gift of organ donation through www.GiftofHope.org.



Visitation for Nicky will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00- 8:00 p.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris. Funeral Services will take place Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 516 E. Jackson Street, Morris, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic School at 505 E. North Street, Morris, IL 60450. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com