The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Rousonelos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Rousonelos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Rousonelos Obituary
Nicholas Rousonelos

Nicholas Rousonelos, age 94, at rest on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Nick is survived by his sons, Robert "Rocky" (Ginny) Babecki and Nicholas (Julie) Rousonelos; daughters, Lynne (Joe) Heriaud and Margo (Bob) Ryder; numerous cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Robert (Joann) Horvat, Ray (Gladys) Horvat and MaryAnn (Joe) Pluth; numerous nieces and nephews; many dear friends including, Reverend Vytas Memenas.

Preceded in death by his dear wife of 54 years, Theresa H. Rousonelos (nee Horvat); parents, Margaret and Anthony Rousonelos; son, Anthony Rousonelos; daughter, Kim (nee Babecki) White; brother, Mike Rousonelos; and sister, Helen Argoudelis.

Nick was truly proud of his son Rocky who he always said was his greatest gift. Nick served in the United States Army and was a proud Korean War Veteran. He was a retired member of the Teamsters Local #179 and Laborers Local #75. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses and staff at The Timbers of Shorewood for all of their care and support.

A celebration of Nick's life will begin on Monday, January 27, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.

Obituary and tribute wall for Nicholas Rousonelos at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -