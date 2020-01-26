|
|
Nicholas Rousonelos
Nicholas Rousonelos, age 94, at rest on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Nick is survived by his sons, Robert "Rocky" (Ginny) Babecki and Nicholas (Julie) Rousonelos; daughters, Lynne (Joe) Heriaud and Margo (Bob) Ryder; numerous cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Robert (Joann) Horvat, Ray (Gladys) Horvat and MaryAnn (Joe) Pluth; numerous nieces and nephews; many dear friends including, Reverend Vytas Memenas.
Preceded in death by his dear wife of 54 years, Theresa H. Rousonelos (nee Horvat); parents, Margaret and Anthony Rousonelos; son, Anthony Rousonelos; daughter, Kim (nee Babecki) White; brother, Mike Rousonelos; and sister, Helen Argoudelis.
Nick was truly proud of his son Rocky who he always said was his greatest gift. Nick served in the United States Army and was a proud Korean War Veteran. He was a retired member of the Teamsters Local #179 and Laborers Local #75. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses and staff at The Timbers of Shorewood for all of their care and support.
A celebration of Nick's life will begin on Monday, January 27, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020