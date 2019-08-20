|
Nicki Ann Putts
Nicki Ann Putts (nee Vecera), 65, of Mokena died August 15. She was formerly employed with Panduit Corp. and Mobil Plastic of Frankfort.
She is survived by her husband Tom; sister Karen Hoefle; brothers David (Richard Isaacs) Vecera, Brian (Kristy Ford) Vecera; step mother Gail Vecera; mother-in-law Lou Ann Putts; sister-in-law Pam (Jon) Stephens; brother-in-law Mike (Sharon) Putts and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her father Paul; mother Mary Jo; father-in-law Charles Putts and brother-in-law Tim Putts.
Services were private.
A celebration of Nicki's life will be 6 to 9 P.M. Sunday Sept. 8 at Gatto's Italian Restaurant 1938 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox.
In Lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 20, 2019