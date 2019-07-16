The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole C. Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicole C. Craig Obituary
Nicole C. Craig

Nicole C. Craig, age 34 of Lockport, passed away July 11, 2019. Nicole was born in Joliet and was employed by Coldwell Banker.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Eugene Craig and grandparents Charles Sellars and Maxine Danihel; her paternal uncle Cary Craig.

Nicole is survived by her beloved daughter Madison Scott; her loving parents Tim and Michele (nee Lovell) Sellars; her dear sisters Rachael and Kacie Sellars; her caring grandparents Mickey and Annette Lovell and Edith Craig; her devoted boyfriend Steve Mata; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nicole was an avid fan of the music group Hanson. She liked playing the flute and enjoyed spending time with her sister Rachael at Michael Jackson Tribute Concerts.

Visitation will be held at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th STREET, LOCKPORT Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now