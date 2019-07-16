Nicole C. Craig



Nicole C. Craig, age 34 of Lockport, passed away July 11, 2019. Nicole was born in Joliet and was employed by Coldwell Banker.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Eugene Craig and grandparents Charles Sellars and Maxine Danihel; her paternal uncle Cary Craig.



Nicole is survived by her beloved daughter Madison Scott; her loving parents Tim and Michele (nee Lovell) Sellars; her dear sisters Rachael and Kacie Sellars; her caring grandparents Mickey and Annette Lovell and Edith Craig; her devoted boyfriend Steve Mata; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Nicole was an avid fan of the music group Hanson. She liked playing the flute and enjoyed spending time with her sister Rachael at Michael Jackson Tribute Concerts.



Visitation will be held at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th STREET, LOCKPORT Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on July 16, 2019