Nicole Trevino
Nicole Trevino (nee D'Andrea), age 59 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday December 22, 2019 at her home. Born in Joliet on June 8, 1960. She retired from First American Title. Member of Joliet Moose Lodge # 300, Wilmington Recreation Club and Saint Francis Alumni.
Nicole will be remembered as a loving wife, an unparalleled mother and grandmother, as well as, a beloved daughter, sister and niece. Nothing was more important to her than her family, she was full of humor and loved by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Armand and Rose D'Andrea; her maternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Seeman.
Survived by her loving husband, Jaime Trevino-Vasquez; her son, Nicholas Trevino and her daughters, Andrea D'Andrea and Ashleigh (Adam) Sasen; two grandchildren, Ayden Kern and TJ Churnovic. Her parents, Nicholas A. and Marilyn D'Andrea; Loving sister and aunt to Armand (Anne) D?Andrea and their children, Stefani, Nina, Bella and Natalie; Christopher (Jeanne) D'Andrea and their children, Nicholas, Enzio and Leo; Renee (Jim) Murphy. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends also survive.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2 to 6 P.M. with a service and a celebration of her life beginning at 5:30 P.M.
Per Nicole's wishes cremation rites will be respectfully accorded.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 27, 2019