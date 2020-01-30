|
|
Nicole Winchell
Born: August 25, 1985
Died: January 26, 2020
Age 34 of Joliet, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Born August 25, 1985 in Joliet, Nicole Michele was the daughter of Karen Gutierrez and Richard John Winchell, Jr. She was raised and educated in Joliet, but moved to Lake Wales, Florida where she graduated from Lake Wales High School with the class of 2003. Nicole was a creative soul who had many interests and hobbies. She excelled at flower gardening and enjoyed crafting and sewing. Especially making dresses and Halloween costumes for her children. She enjoyed organizing family events and was always willing and wanting to help others. She loved her cats and had fun with family. Nicole's main loves in her life were her children. She cherished every moment with them. Nicole will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Nicole is survived by her three children: Madison, Bailey and Jameson Mitchell; father: Richard John Winchell, Jr. (Jeanne Williams); mother: Karen Gutierrez; brothers: Richard J. Winchell, III, Raymond Winchell and Ronald J. Winchell; her forever grandma Cookie, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather: Richard J. Winchell, Sr.; father of her children: Jason Mitchell, and several aunts and uncles.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service with words of remembrance at 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per Nicole's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and she will be laid to rest with her grandfather in Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet.
Obituary and tribute wall for Nicole at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 30, 2020