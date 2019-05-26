|
|
Nileta J. Fritz-Robert
Nileta "Bitsy" J. Fritz-Roberts (nee Kreimeier), age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Bitsy is survived by 5 children, Kathy (Wally) Gillogly, David (LouAnn) Fritz, Steve (Barbara) Fritz, Debi (Robert) Farley and Dale (Karen) Fritz and 4 step-children, Noreen (Joe) Kelso, Sandra Kolk, Tammy (Bill) Hoessler and Denise (Greg) VanderVelde, 23 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 soon-to-be great-grand-babies that she will watch over from heaven and her special friend Jack Mizicko.
Bitsy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas Roberts, her parents, 4 sisters, 1 brother, ex-husband Kenneth Fritz, 1 grandson and 1 great-grandson.
She was a longtime member of the banking community, working at New Lenox State Bank and Hickory Creek Bank.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday May 28th at 7:00PM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 442 E Lincoln Highway, New Lenox 815-485-8697. Interment private. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 7PM. www.hickeyfuneral.com to sign online guestbook
Published in The Herald-News on May 26, 2019