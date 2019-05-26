The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-8697
For more information about
Nileta Fritz-Roberts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nileta Fritz-Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nileta J. Fritz-Roberts


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nileta J. Fritz-Roberts Obituary
Nileta J. Fritz-Robert

Nileta "Bitsy" J. Fritz-Roberts (nee Kreimeier), age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Bitsy is survived by 5 children, Kathy (Wally) Gillogly, David (LouAnn) Fritz, Steve (Barbara) Fritz, Debi (Robert) Farley and Dale (Karen) Fritz and 4 step-children, Noreen (Joe) Kelso, Sandra Kolk, Tammy (Bill) Hoessler and Denise (Greg) VanderVelde, 23 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 soon-to-be great-grand-babies that she will watch over from heaven and her special friend Jack Mizicko.

Bitsy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas Roberts, her parents, 4 sisters, 1 brother, ex-husband Kenneth Fritz, 1 grandson and 1 great-grandson.

She was a longtime member of the banking community, working at New Lenox State Bank and Hickory Creek Bank.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday May 28th at 7:00PM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 442 E Lincoln Highway, New Lenox 815-485-8697. Interment private. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 7PM. www.hickeyfuneral.com to sign online guestbook
Published in The Herald-News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now