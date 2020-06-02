Noel Ellsworth WorkmanAge 89, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Rock Run Place.Survived by his stepdaughters Cindy (Bruce) Steimle and Debra (Dwight) Cowger; grandchildren Sean Cowger, Kevin (Melissa) Cowger, Alex (Gracie) Steimle and Douglas (Minhthy) Steimle; great grandson Matthew Steimle; sister-in-law Verna Kitchen. Numerous nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by his wife Beverly (Feltz) Carlson Workman; parents Neb and Esther Workman and brother-in-law Cliff Kitchen.Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Graduated from JTHS Class of 1948. U.S. Navy Veteran. Retired from the E.J. & E. Railroad in 1985. Member of Faith Lutheran Church, Shriners International, Scottish Rite Mason, American Legion Post #1080. Noel was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, he enjoyed fishing and bowling.Private burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Donations to Faith Lutheran Church and Elara Caring would be appreciated. Cindy would like to thank all of the staff at Rock Run Place and Stephanie Rask and the hospice staff from Elara Caring for their devoted care of Noel.