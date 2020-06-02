Noel Ellsworth Workman
Noel Ellsworth Workman

Age 89, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Rock Run Place.

Survived by his stepdaughters Cindy (Bruce) Steimle and Debra (Dwight) Cowger; grandchildren Sean Cowger, Kevin (Melissa) Cowger, Alex (Gracie) Steimle and Douglas (Minhthy) Steimle; great grandson Matthew Steimle; sister-in-law Verna Kitchen. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife Beverly (Feltz) Carlson Workman; parents Neb and Esther Workman and brother-in-law Cliff Kitchen.

Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Graduated from JTHS Class of 1948. U.S. Navy Veteran. Retired from the E.J. & E. Railroad in 1985. Member of Faith Lutheran Church, Shriners International, Scottish Rite Mason, American Legion Post #1080. Noel was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, he enjoyed fishing and bowling.

Private burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Donations to Faith Lutheran Church and Elara Caring would be appreciated. Cindy would like to thank all of the staff at Rock Run Place and Stephanie Rask and the hospice staff from Elara Caring for their devoted care of Noel.



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Cindy, and Debbie and family, please accept my deepest sympathy , Noel was such a great guy! He always had a smile. Your mom and Noel were some of my favorite people from the old neighborhood! ❤❤❤❤ love Karen and Tom Simon
Karen simon
Friend
