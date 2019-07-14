|
|
Nola Ann Dooley
Nola Ann (Nagy) Dooley, age 76, passed away suddenly on July 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Nola is survived by one daughter Lynn (Rura) Schmitt; 3 grandchildren Branden Anthony Schmitt; Tyler Robert (Alexis) Schmitt; and Stephanie Ann Marie (James) Gonzalez; one sister Noreen Capista; nephews Stephen (Sharon) and Sean (Keri) Potter and Chad (Lisa) Capista and life-long friend David Clauter. Several great-nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents Stephen & Neva Nagy and one sister Nan Potter.
Nola enjoyed life and loved everyone with an open heart. She cherished the time spent with her daughter and grandchildren and enjoyed playing piano. Anyone who met Nola was extremely blessed to know her.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Nola's life will be held Monday,
July 15, 2019 at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019