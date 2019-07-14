The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NOLA DOOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOLA ANN DOOLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NOLA ANN DOOLEY Obituary
Nola Ann Dooley

Nola Ann (Nagy) Dooley, age 76, passed away suddenly on July 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Nola is survived by one daughter Lynn (Rura) Schmitt; 3 grandchildren Branden Anthony Schmitt; Tyler Robert (Alexis) Schmitt; and Stephanie Ann Marie (James) Gonzalez; one sister Noreen Capista; nephews Stephen (Sharon) and Sean (Keri) Potter and Chad (Lisa) Capista and life-long friend David Clauter. Several great-nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents Stephen & Neva Nagy and one sister Nan Potter.

Nola enjoyed life and loved everyone with an open heart. She cherished the time spent with her daughter and grandchildren and enjoyed playing piano. Anyone who met Nola was extremely blessed to know her.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Nola's life will be held Monday,

July 15, 2019 at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now