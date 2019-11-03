The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Norbert Nickleski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert Nickleski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert J. Nickleski


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norbert J. Nickleski Obituary
Norbert J. Nickleski

Norbert J. Nickleski, age 89, formerly of Lemont, passed away October 29, 2019. He enjoyed his retirement years in New Mexico but spent the last 4 years in Texas enjoying the warmer weather.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Rosalie T. Nickleski, and his second wife, Barbara A. Nickleski.

Norbert is survived by his children, Jerome Nickleski, Sharon (Rick) Powell, Lynn (Tom) Nonnie, and David (Michelle) Nickleski; his grandchildren, Kathryn Rose (Shannon) McCrary, Jake Powell, and Tyler Nickleski.

Norbert was active in various organizations, including The American Legion, The German-American Club in Albuquerque, NM, and the Fraternal Order of Moose. He loved to dance and enjoyed all kinds of music

Visitation Monday, November 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of prayer service at 12:30 p.m. at Markieiwcz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Then driving in procession to SS. Cyril and Methodius Church for a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -