Norbert J. Nickleski
Norbert J. Nickleski, age 89, formerly of Lemont, passed away October 29, 2019. He enjoyed his retirement years in New Mexico but spent the last 4 years in Texas enjoying the warmer weather.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Rosalie T. Nickleski, and his second wife, Barbara A. Nickleski.
Norbert is survived by his children, Jerome Nickleski, Sharon (Rick) Powell, Lynn (Tom) Nonnie, and David (Michelle) Nickleski; his grandchildren, Kathryn Rose (Shannon) McCrary, Jake Powell, and Tyler Nickleski.
Norbert was active in various organizations, including The American Legion, The German-American Club in Albuquerque, NM, and the Fraternal Order of Moose. He loved to dance and enjoyed all kinds of music
Visitation Monday, November 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of prayer service at 12:30 p.m. at Markieiwcz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Then driving in procession to SS. Cyril and Methodius Church for a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019