Norine Jean Sebben



Norine Jean Sebben, at the age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong area resident. Norine was born on November 3, 1927 in Joliet, IL the daughter of the late Victor and Martha (nee Kozlowski) Carnaghi.



Norine enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends, whether it was going shopping or having a nice meal out with good conversation. She loved to see the daily deals that were showcased on HSN and QVC. Norine was an independent woman and was proud that she was still actively driving; having just renewed her driver's license this past November. When she wasn't supporting her family she was supporting the local Chicago teams. She was an avid Cubs, Hawks and Bulls fan. Norine retired from Optima Medical with many years of service.



Norine is survived by her son. Gregg (Cathy) Sebben; daughter Cheryl (Robert) Hubert; granddaughter, Haley (fianc , Ryan Dolan) Hubert; brother-in-law, Ray (Nancy) Sebben and numerous cousins also survive.



She was preceded by her loving husband, Ronald (1981); her parents; and her sister, Marilyn Howell (2016).



Visitation for Norine Jean Sebben will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL would be appreciated.



