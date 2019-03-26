The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Norine Sebben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norine Jean Sebben

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norine Jean Sebben Obituary
Norine Jean Sebben

Norine Jean Sebben, at the age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong area resident. Norine was born on November 3, 1927 in Joliet, IL the daughter of the late Victor and Martha (nee Kozlowski) Carnaghi.

Norine enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends, whether it was going shopping or having a nice meal out with good conversation. She loved to see the daily deals that were showcased on HSN and QVC. Norine was an independent woman and was proud that she was still actively driving; having just renewed her driver's license this past November. When she wasn't supporting her family she was supporting the local Chicago teams. She was an avid Cubs, Hawks and Bulls fan. Norine retired from Optima Medical with many years of service.

Norine is survived by her son. Gregg (Cathy) Sebben; daughter Cheryl (Robert) Hubert; granddaughter, Haley (fianc , Ryan Dolan) Hubert; brother-in-law, Ray (Nancy) Sebben and numerous cousins also survive.

She was preceded by her loving husband, Ronald (1981); her parents; and her sister, Marilyn Howell (2016).

Visitation for Norine Jean Sebben will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now