|
|
Norma Boyle
Norma (Krapf) Boyle, age 86, of Manhattan passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 in Kankakee, IL.
She is survived by her children Bruce (Mary) Boyle and Laurie (late Greg) Becker. Her grandchildren; Dawn (Brett) Burkhalter, Brook Coutant, Jackie (Steve) Parks, Joshua (Kristin) Becker and Kasey (Frank) Cassar, 13 beloved great grandchildren, her sister Bonnie (late Robert) Rauworth, her brother in law James (Marilyn) Boyle, her sister in law Marilyn (late William) Boyle.
Preceded in death by her parents Milton and Frances Krapf, her husband Edwin Boyle (2011).
Norma was a lifelong resident of Manhattan and was an active member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. Norma owned and operated Consumers Hardware and Auto which later became Consumers True Value for many years. Norma was also a member of the Manhattan Garden Club and was a founder of the Manhattan Historical Society. Norma was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She constantly wore a genuine smile and had a warm presence.
Memorial service for Norma will be 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 140 S. Thelma St., Manhattan, IL 60442 with Rev. Carol Currier-Frighetto officiating. Family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's name to St. Paul United Church of Christ would be most appreciated.
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321 www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 22, 2019