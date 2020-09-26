Norma Jean Konrad
Norma Jean Konrad, passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice on September 24th, 2020, at age 88, surrounded by her family.
She gave her heart, time and resources to joyfully serve in a multitude of capacities throughout Joliet, where she was born and lived until her final days. She greeted each day with immense joy, a contagious laugh and an engaging conversation with anyone she encountered.
As a 60+ year parishioner at the Cathedral of Saint Raymond, she enjoyed serving on the church's advisory council in her younger days and volunteering in numerous ways with Saint Raymond's church and school.
The Holy Family Society Insurance Company was her home away from home for over 40 years. She helped run the company, led by her best friend and beloved husband, Joseph Konrad, until his passing in 1988. For 27 of those years, their desks sat two feet apart but their hearts remained entwined for all of her days.
Joliet Area Community Hospice had a special place in her heart. She served as board president during its development stage, later as the hospice volunteer coordinator, and most recently as a greeter where she warmly welcomed and comforted those visiting family and friends.
At Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, she assisted in the music program for residents, often dressed in festive attire, and closed each program singing America the Beautiful.
To aid the work of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, she worked with families in need of financial assistance.
Jean was immensely proud of her most recent accomplishment, becoming an Associate of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, an organization she enthusiastically supported for many years.
She was deeply loved by her two daughters, Kim (Ed) Wood and Kathy Konrad (Michael Carneal); eight grandchildren, Ed, Krissi, Keith, Marilyn, Megan, Mark, Matthew and Erin; and four great grandchildren, Marley, Logan, Isabella and Morgan; and too many wonderful friends to list by name. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, but loved the company of her lifelong friends, sister-in-law, Carole Malnar and brother-in-law, Robert Kochevar.
Thank you to our mom, grandmother, and dear friend Jean Konrad who inspired us to be better people, to be grateful, to love fully and to give generously. We find solace and warmth in knowing that she has been welcomed into heaven and once again sings and dances with her beloved husband, Joe.
Her family hopes to celebrate her life with a mass near her birthday in the spring of 2021.
To honor her memory, please consider a donation to one of her or your favorite charities, and hug those you love.
