Norma M. Hinkleman



At the age of 75, Norma M. Hinkleman (nee Crepps) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Rock Run Memory Care. Born in Chicago and previously of Burbank, she has been a resident of Plainfield for the past 22 years.



Norma was a hard worker. She worked many jobs in her lifetime, sometimes multiple jobs at the same time to help her family. Some of her prior employers include Ed Hinkleman Co, Bell Electric, Lowery Electronics, Rexam Release, James River, Diamond Envelope, Rapak and Crown Trophy. Norma was proud of the fact that she worked in factories and she really enjoyed working the 3rd shift. She especially liked the fact that she could enjoy some daylight when she got off of work, sleep a few hours, go shopping or have lunch with friends, before it was time to go back to work.



Norma loved spending time with her family and friends. Even though she was not Polish, she loved polka music, polka dancing and loved to travel on polka band excursions, by both land and sea. She enjoyed life to the fullest, singing and dancing to her favorite artists Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley to name a few. She went to any party you invited her to, no matter how far. She was always up for an adventure. Norma made friends where ever she went. Norma also loved working in and around her house - installing wallpaper and painting was her thing! Norma also loved letting people know she replaced a roof on our old house in Burbank and has told this story many times.She enjoyed drinking Fuki Plum wine and would put a glass in your hand whether you liked it or not! Na Zdrowie! Norma will be greatly missed especially during the holidays when she enjoyed making her homemade spaghetti and meatball sauce and Elvis Presley pound cake for her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Olga (nee Martinig) Crepps.



Norma is survived by her three sons, Daniel (Connie) of Joliet, IL, David (Shannon) of Lilburn, GA and Jeffrey (Lori) Hinkleman of Elgin, IL; and one daughter who was born on Norma's birthday, Janice (Brian) Sterling of Farmington Hills, MI; Grandchildren include: Danny, Alexa, Brad, Max, Abby, Chase, Alexander, Elizabeth, Isabella, Adam and Ryan. One brother, James Crepps of Oak Lawn, IL; and three sisters, Marlene (Chuck) Eberhardt of Oak Lawn, IL, Donna Michopoulos of Bolingbrook and Judy Janega of Plainfield. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



Funeral Services for Norma M. Hinkleman will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rd., Joliet to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the would be appreciated.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m., at the funeral home chapel.



Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019