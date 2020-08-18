Norma Mae Fuller



Born: August 11, 1933



Died: August 14, 2020



Norma Mae (Banister) Fuller went home to heaven on Friday, August 14, a few days after her 87th birthday.



Born in 1933, Norma lived most of her life in Plainfield, Illinois. She married Clarence Banister in 1952, bought a house on Main Street, and raised five children with him in a happy home. Her life was busy with all the activities of a big family, and she provided a welcoming home for friends and family to gather. Norma was an accomplished artist who managed to fill any spare time with paintings, drawings, and many personal artistic touches around the home. She became well-known for her funny and warm illustrated birthday cards sent to family and friends around the country. Those cards are treasures of her art and demonstrated her love for others and her desire to give joy.



Norma and Clarence were married for 46 years and they enjoyed a happy retirement in Bonita Springs, FL until Clarence's sudden death. While still living in Florida, she married Gerald Fuller and continued a full life until his death in 2015. Norma returned to her home state of Illinois and loved living close to her daughter Paulette and some of her relatives and good friends in her remaining years.



Norma was a person of faith from a young age and it defined her outlook on life. She loved her Lord deeply. She was vibrantly healthy for most of her 87 years, but when it was time to go to heaven, she considered it "going Home".



Norma is survived by her two loving sisters, Muriel (Bill) Funai of Plainfield, IL and Doris Yarmer of Plainfield, IL and Lincoln, ME; and her five devoted children and their spouses: Mary & Steve Beaudry of Bend, OR; Larry & Kathy Banister of Castle Rock, CO; Steve & Sheri Banister of Damascus, OR; Brett & Laurie Banister of Castle Rock, CO; and Paulette & Dan Jarvis of Clifton, IL. Norma was the matriarch of a large family which included many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and even though separated by distances, she maintained a warm relationship with all and was delighted to watch them grow up.



A small outdoor memorial may be held at a later date and you may want to keep in touch with the family if you'd like to attend. A wonderful way to acknowledge Norma's life is to love and value the people in your life, as she did.





