Norma R. Skerjan



Age 91, of Crest Hill, IL passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 17, 1927 in Gary, Indiana to the late Minnie and Fred Facinelli. Norma was raised and educated in Joliet, attending Joliet Public Schools and Joliet Township High School. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and the CCW. A former Woman of the Year recipient of St. Anne's where she was very active over the years.



Norma was employed many years ago at Metropolitan Life Insurance. She was also a member of the Rivals Club. She enjoyed shopping, visiting the casino and socializing with family and friends.



Norma is survived by two sons, Robert M. (Sandra A.) Skerjan of Plainfield and Martin J. (Loretta M.) Skerjan of Naperville; one daughter, Patricia A. (Robert K.) Behenna of Plainfield; five grandchildren, Mark (Heidi), Michael, Nikki, Jenna and Allie Skerjan; two great-grandchildren, Nikolas and Lukas Skerjan; one sister, Doris (the late Bob) Gato; one brother, Bill (Bonnie) Facinelli; as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death her husband, Robert J. Skerjan; her parents; one brother, Robert (the late Bev) Facinelli; and her sister-in-law, Judy Facinelli.



The Skerjan family will be forever grateful to Norma's caregiver, Raimonda Daras, for her friendship, kindness and concern.



Visitation for Norma R. Skerjan will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Anne Catholic Church, 1800 Dearborn St., Crest Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.