|
|
Norman J. Kovats
Norman J. Kovats, passed away at the age of 83, at his home in Plainfield, IL, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Norman was born on September 15, 1936, the son of the late Leopold and Mary (nee Horvath) Kovats.
He was born and raised in Chicago, IL and was a 1954 graduate of De La Salle High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving six years, and earned a Good Conduct Medal.
Norm married the love of his life, Carol Hughes in 1960 and together they raised four beautiful daughters. He enjoyed a long career with the Chicago Sun-Times, retiring in 2002 after 38 dedicated years as a printer. In his encore career, he enjoyed working as a photo specialist at Sam's Club in Romeoville for several years.
Along with his family, Norm had many things he was passionate about. He was an avid stamp and coin collector; he loved to tend to his garden and enjoyed relaxing by a body of water with a fishing rod in his hand. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed all of the Chicago teams, but he was the biggest fan at any of his grandchildren's sporting events!
Norm was the man that everyone loved. He was a good neighbor, a great friend and had the biggest heart. He shaped the lives of his daughters and grandchildren through his love and guidance. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.
Norman is survived by his four daughters, Susan (Michael) Krzeczowski, Laura Kovats, Lisa (Daniel) Lorenz, and Allison Kovats; three grandchildren, Jacob and Cassandra Lorenz, and Noah Martinez; sister, Mary (the late Floyd) Sands; sister-in-law, Helene Kalal; and his goddaughter Sara Gene Houtman. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 29 years, Carol Kovats; his parents; and his brother, Edward Kovats.
All friends and relatives are invited to a drive-thru, no contact viewing for Norman J. Kovats, that will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. For additional instructions, please click here http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms. Upon arrival, see the funeral assistant for further direction.
Funeral Services will be live-streamed on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Please click on this link https://youtu.be/LPcvf8yc918 and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are. Interment will be held privately by the family at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Diabetes Association or would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2020