NORMAN L. SMITH



Norman Leon Smith was born in Joliet, IL on June 15, 1931 to Rosetta S. Smith Holloway and George Leon Smith. Norman accepted Jesus Christ into his heart at an early age. He believed that one day he would again see his loved ones.



He attended Eliza Kelly Grade School, Washington Jr. High School and Joliet Township High School District 204. Norman enlisted into the United States Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force in Texas. He later was stationed in Morocco, Africa until he was honorably discharged. Norman returned to Joliet and married. They resided in Flint, Michigan until their divorce. Normal was a licensed barber and worked for Theba Foster, Calvin Shelby and Walter Sharpe Barber Sharp until he moved to Harvey, Illinois where he worked for a refrigeration company (17 years) until it closed. Upon returning to Joliet, Norman lived with his mother until she passed; while driving a school bus.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosetta S. Holloway and George L. Smith; two sisters, Shirley R. Jefferson (James) and Carolyn V. Tramel (Eddie).



He passed away on May 28, 2019.



He leaves to cherish his memories; two sisters, Janet Downing (James, deceased) of Joliet, IL and Lois J. Walton (David) of Sacramento, CA; his long time love, his girlfriend of many years, Bonnie Owens and her children, Keith, Raymonte and Bernard; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Wendell Martin, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



