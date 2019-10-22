The Herald-News Obituaries
Norman W. Formenti Sr.


1933 - 2019
Norman W. Formenti Sr. Obituary
Norman W. Formenti, Sr.

Age 86, of Joliet, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his late residence. He was born on July 31, 1933 to the late Dorothy and George Formenti.

Norman is survived by his wife Sue C. (nee Larsen) Formenti; son, Steven Formenti, Sr; grandchildren, Steven (Melissa) Formenti, Jr., David (Amy) Formenti, John Formenti, Jeremy and Angel Formenti; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn; Ian, Luke, Mason and Anthony.

He is preceded in death by his son, Norman Formenti, Jr. and his parents.

Norm retired from Fisher Body (division of General Motors) in Willow Springs after 33 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed the sanctity of his home and keeping his yard meticulously maintained. He was also known to assist neighbors with their lawn care needs, especially those who were unable to get around.

Visitation for Norman W. Formenti, Sr. will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
