Novella Faith Claiborn
Born: November 15, 1996
Died: May 20, 2020
Novella Faith Claiborn (born Rachelle Marie Smith) of Raleigh, NC, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1996, in Iredell County, NC, and joined the Claiborn family through adoption from foster care in November 2013. Novie's family admired how hard she worked to achieve her goals, and they were excited for her promising future. She was a creative, crafty, and talented student who graduated last year from Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, NC, with a license in cosmetology. She had just finished her first year at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she was pursuing her dream job as a fashion designer. She had an infectious smile, a quirky sense of humor, a humble self-confidence, a love for learning (and Hello Kitty), constantly changing hair color, and above all else a heart full of love.
She is survived by a large family who loved her immeasurably and was so proud of the incredible young woman she was becoming, including parents Tracy and Teresa (McCandlish) of Raleigh, NC; sisters Brooke, Melanie, and Julie (Claiborn) Shull of Raleigh, NC; brothers Brian of Raleigh, NC, and Jay of Lynchburg, VA; grandparents Bruce McCandlish of Toledo, IL, Glenda Case of Tuscola, IL, and Lavera Marlene Claiborn of Joliet, IL; two nephews; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A celebration of her life - and there's a lot to celebrate - will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Crossnore School (crossnore.org) or University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Bryan School (advancement.uncg.edu/giving/). Rest in peace, Novie.
Published in The Herald-News on May 28, 2020.