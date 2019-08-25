The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Sebalj
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga M. Sebalj


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga M. Sebalj Obituary
Olga M. Sebalj

Born: August 7, 1928; in Joliet, IL

Died: August 22, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Age 91 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice surrounded by loved ones.

Born August 7, 1928 in Joliet, Olga was a daughter of John and Julia (Garner) Sebalj. She was a lifelong resident of Joliet and parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Church. Olga attended St. Mary Nativity Grade School and was a graduate of Providence Catholic High School Class of 1947. After working 30 years at KSKJ Life, Olga went on to work 15 years at St. Joseph Medical Center where she was awarded Employee of the Year in 1988; retiring in 1993.

Olga was a member of St. Mary Nativity Women's Club, St. Genevieve Society #108, Croatian Fraternal Union of America Lodge #18 and Slovenian Union of America Branch 20. In her free time, she loved baking holiday cookies for family and friends, especially peanut butter balls and roskies. She hosted family Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve dinners, too many wonderful memories to count. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her devoted niece and caregiver, Jeanne Buzinski of Joliet, loving niece, Patricia (John) Dzak of Deerfield, and dearest nephew, Gerald (Donna) Sebalj of Minooka, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia (Garner) Sebalj, brothers: Anton, John and Joseph, and sister, Velma Buzinski.

The family invites relatives and friends to gather on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet, where Olga will lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Cemetery in Crest Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made as gifts in Olga's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the loving staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for the care they provided while Olga was in their care.

Obituary and tribute wall for Olga Sebalj at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now