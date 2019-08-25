|
Olga M. Sebalj
Born: August 7, 1928; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 22, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Age 91 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice surrounded by loved ones.
Born August 7, 1928 in Joliet, Olga was a daughter of John and Julia (Garner) Sebalj. She was a lifelong resident of Joliet and parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Church. Olga attended St. Mary Nativity Grade School and was a graduate of Providence Catholic High School Class of 1947. After working 30 years at KSKJ Life, Olga went on to work 15 years at St. Joseph Medical Center where she was awarded Employee of the Year in 1988; retiring in 1993.
Olga was a member of St. Mary Nativity Women's Club, St. Genevieve Society #108, Croatian Fraternal Union of America Lodge #18 and Slovenian Union of America Branch 20. In her free time, she loved baking holiday cookies for family and friends, especially peanut butter balls and roskies. She hosted family Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve dinners, too many wonderful memories to count. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her devoted niece and caregiver, Jeanne Buzinski of Joliet, loving niece, Patricia (John) Dzak of Deerfield, and dearest nephew, Gerald (Donna) Sebalj of Minooka, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
Olga was preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia (Garner) Sebalj, brothers: Anton, John and Joseph, and sister, Velma Buzinski.
The family invites relatives and friends to gather on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet, where Olga will lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Cemetery in Crest Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made as gifts in Olga's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the loving staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for the care they provided while Olga was in their care.
Obituary and tribute wall for Olga Sebalj at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019