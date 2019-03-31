|
|
Olga M. Vittone
Olga M. Vittone (nee Menin), 95, of New Lenox formerly of Harvey, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Olga was born in Coalton, IL to the late Frank and Bertha (nee DallMulla) Menin. Beloved wife of the late Raldo "Sam" Vittone; loving mother of Linda (Doug) Marsh, Shirley (Joe) Pinkul, Nancy (Bill) Koch, Carol (Ken) Stephen, Brenda (Kirby) Bannerman, and Frank Vittone; cherished grandmother of Eric (Angela), David, and Kelly Marsh, Joey and Kevin Pinkul, Aimee Koch, Julie (Brandon) Slager, and Sarah Koch, Matthew (Ashley) and Mark Stephen, Rebecca, the late Rachel, and Luke Bannerman, and Taylor Insalaco; proud great-grandmother of Ryder Doty and Brooks Marsh.
Olga will be remembered as the kind of person that always helped others and always had a smile on her face.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12:00pm until time of Funeral Service at 4:00pm. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2019