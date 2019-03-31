The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Olga M. Vittone


Olga M. Vittone Obituary
Olga M. Vittone

Olga M. Vittone (nee Menin), 95, of New Lenox formerly of Harvey, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.

Olga was born in Coalton, IL to the late Frank and Bertha (nee DallMulla) Menin. Beloved wife of the late Raldo "Sam" Vittone; loving mother of Linda (Doug) Marsh, Shirley (Joe) Pinkul, Nancy (Bill) Koch, Carol (Ken) Stephen, Brenda (Kirby) Bannerman, and Frank Vittone; cherished grandmother of Eric (Angela), David, and Kelly Marsh, Joey and Kevin Pinkul, Aimee Koch, Julie (Brandon) Slager, and Sarah Koch, Matthew (Ashley) and Mark Stephen, Rebecca, the late Rachel, and Luke Bannerman, and Taylor Insalaco; proud great-grandmother of Ryder Doty and Brooks Marsh.

Olga will be remembered as the kind of person that always helped others and always had a smile on her face.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12:00pm until time of Funeral Service at 4:00pm. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com

or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2019
