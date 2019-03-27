|
Olive Mae Taborn
Born: September 8, 1936
Died: March 23, 2019
Olive Mae Taborn, age 82, passed away March 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Born September 8, 1936 in Osceola, Ark. Olive was a retired C.N.A. at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Taborn Sr.; one daughter, Barbara Tyler; one great great granddaughter; three sisters and two brothers.
Olive is survived by seven children, Charlene Shaw of Atlanta, GA., Mary Lou Taborne, Charles L. Tabron Jr. both of Joliet, IL., Darlene J. Allen of Plano, TX., Johnny R. Taborn, Jimmy D. Taborn and De Anna R. Taborn-Dial; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; special friend, Gloria Lanton. Also special care givers, family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at New Cannland Church, Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation at the church before service 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Interment: Elmhurst Cemetery
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 27, 2019