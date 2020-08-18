Orville Walter Rients



Born: January 26, 1923; in rural Minonk, IL



Died: August 15, 2020; in Pontiac, IL



Orville Walter Rients, 97, of Rural Minonk, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 5:58 am at St. James Hospital, Pontiac.



Visitation will be Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:45 am at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan. Private family services will follow. Burial will follow at St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Amy Berger will officiate. Memorials may be made to his church.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face mask are required and social distancing will be followed. Visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time.



Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, is in charge of arrangements.



Orville was born January 26, 1923 in rural Minonk, IL to Otto and Ida (Post) Rients. He married Helen Kruse in Benson, IL. She preceded him in death. He later married Dorothy (Hoerner) Hassinger in Flanagan, IL. She preceded him in death.



Surviving are two children, Karen (Mark) Bellot, of Joliet, and Alan (Susan) Rients, of Minonk; stepchildren, Larry (Deanna) Hassinger, of Pontiac and Diane (Steve) Hammond, of Fairbury. His grandchildren, Audrey (Andy) Johnson, John Bellot, Allison (Spencer) Williams, Jennifer Bellot, Megan Rients, Katie Rients and Jared Rients, great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Theodore Johnson, step grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott) Brooks, Kyle (Sarah) Hammond and Joe (Ashley) Hassinger and six step greatgrandchildren. His sister, Clara Spencer, of Flanagan, also survive. His parents and one sister Alice Lutjens and a granddaughter, Emily Bellot preceded him in death.



Orville attended the local grade school and Minonk High School. He then farmed with his father.



He was a lifelong member of St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served on the church council and had served as treasurer of the church. He retired from active farming in 2011.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store