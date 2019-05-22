Orville "Buck" Miller



Born: April 30, 1939



Died: May 20, 2019



Orville "Buck" Mille, age 80 and a lifelong resident of Coal City, passed away May 20, 2019.Born April 30, 1939 in Coal City, Orville Adelbert was the youngest of seven born to Clyde Gibson and Lucille Katherine (Colson) Miller. He was raised in Coal City, and went on to honorably serve in the United States Navy.



Buck worked for Caterpillar in Joliet, from where he retired in 1995 following 37 years of service. Following his retirement, he gained a position at Cinder Ridge Golf Course, where he enjoyed cutting the greens and golfing.



Buck was active in the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout at the age of 13 and later served as a Scout Master. In addition to golfing, Buck also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, spending time in his yard and traveling. There was no greater hobby to Buck than his family, and he cherished family vacations, spending time together, and following his grandchildren in their activities.



Survivors include his wife, Marlene (nee Rogers); children: Bill (Marcie) Miller of Colorado Springs, CO, Pam (Joe) Faletti of Coal City and Amy (Chris) Aichele of Morris; grandchildren: Andrew Miller (fianc - Lizzie Smith) of California, Tony Miller of Chicago, Matt Miller of Colorado, Danielle (Danny) Cassani and Rachael Faletti (fianc - Michael Ciccareli), both of Coal City, Ben (Maggie) Aichele of Morris and Jake Aichele of Wilmington; great grandchildren: Emma Aichele, Darien Rath, Keegan Clampit and Jadyn Cassani; one sister, Lorraine "Jane" (Dale) Larson of Coal City; one sister-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Irvin of Pontiac, and several nieces and nephews, as well as numerous cousins and friends.



Buck was preceded in death by his parents, and five siblings: Lola (Bill) Wilson, Gibson C. Miller, Elsie (Clyde) Thorsen, Hank (Julie) Miller and Clyde (Marilee) Miller.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway in Coal City (815-634-2125). Buck will then lie in state Friday morning, at the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road in Coal City from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. Reverend Brad Shumaker will officiate, and burial will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Buck's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, Coal City United Methodist Church Building Fund, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, IL 60416 or to LBDA (Lewy Body Dementia Association) 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047



Buck's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/OrvilleBuck-Miller Published in The Herald-News on May 22, 2019