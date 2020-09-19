Oscar B. Garza
92, of Lockport, passed away at his home on Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Oscar was born in San Antonio, TX to the late Domingo and Aurelia (nee Vidaurri) Garza.
Beloved husband of Hortensia "Tench" (nee Ruelas); loving father of Bruce (Dale), Robert (Twila), the late Sandra, Richard (Sandy), Mark (Debbie), Ray (Joy), and John (Rosie); cherished grandfather of 22; proud great grandfather of 31; dear brother of the late Octavio and Ophelia; also preceded in death by his step-mother Beatrice.
Oscar was Owner/Operator of both CTS Enterprises and Garza Transportation.
He was a proud WWII U.S. Air Force Veteran.
In lieu of flowers donations in Oscar's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
would be appreciated. Private family services will be held. Interment with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com