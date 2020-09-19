1/1
Oscar B. Garza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar B. Garza

92, of Lockport, passed away at his home on Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Oscar was born in San Antonio, TX to the late Domingo and Aurelia (nee Vidaurri) Garza.

Beloved husband of Hortensia "Tench" (nee Ruelas); loving father of Bruce (Dale), Robert (Twila), the late Sandra, Richard (Sandy), Mark (Debbie), Ray (Joy), and John (Rosie); cherished grandfather of 22; proud great grandfather of 31; dear brother of the late Octavio and Ophelia; also preceded in death by his step-mother Beatrice.

Oscar was Owner/Operator of both CTS Enterprises and Garza Transportation.

He was a proud WWII U.S. Air Force Veteran.

In lieu of flowers donations in Oscar's name to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Private family services will be held. Interment with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved