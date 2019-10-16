|
Oscar E. Johnson
Born: October 28, 1925
Died: October 10, 2019
Oscar E. Johnson of Lockport, IL passed away on October 10, 2019, eighteen days before he would have turned ninety-four years old.
Oscar was born on October 28, 1925 in his childhood home in Lockport near Taft Grade School where Oscar attended. His mother, Florence, and father, Oscar Sr. built their lives in Lockport with their four children- Oscar and his three sisters Jean (Dahlgren), Elaine (Stelling), and Bette (Stelling). When Oscar was seven, tragedy struck the Johnson family as his father died of tuberculosis. Later in life, Oscar claimed his mother as his hero for taking care of the four children on her own.
Florence went on to remarry Gordon Austin, and the family moved to Niles, Michigan for a time. Oscar did well in high school and played on the high school basketball team. At 17, he was drafted into the army and sent to Wheeler, Georgia to train to fight in World War II, and this made him unable to graduate with his peers.
Oscar was a scout for the 75th Infantry Division, and his first battle with the Division was the Battle of the Bulge from December 1944-January 1945 in eight inches of snow and twenty degree temperatures. In this battle, it is estimated that the U.S. suffered 75,000 casualties, yet Oscar somehow found a way to survive. He wanted to return to his family and not let his fellow troops down. He would fight in two more major battles--the Colmar Pocket Battle and the Ruhr River Battle. He returned home to Lockport in 1945 receiving three Bronze Stars and a European Ribbon.
He initially found work at a local steel mill. In 1946, he met Mary Hulbert at an ice cream store in nearby Joliet. Her beauty and sense of humor won him over, and they went on to marry in September of 1947, choosing to reside in Lockport, just blocks away from his sisters and mother.
Oscar and Mary had two children--Lynda (Caneva) and Charles (Johnson). He changed jobs to become a USPS postman, but then he went on to find his niche as a mechanic at Kegley's Texaco station in Lockport where he worked until he retired in 1987.
After retirement, he worked part-time at the Auto Arena in Bolingbrook. He and Mary loved going to the casino, playing bingo, watching the Chicago Bulls and Cubs, and spoiling their four grandchildren and later their seven great-grandchildren. In 2014, Niles High School in Michigan awarded Oscar his high school diploma, a document both he and Mary were very proud of. Mary passed away in 2015, and he continued to live in Lockport cared for primarily by his daughter Lynda.
Oscar is predeceased by his father, Oscar, and his mother and stepfather, Florence and Gordon Austin; sisters Jean Dahlgren, Elaine Stelling, and Bette Stelling; grandson, Carl Caneva and great-grandson John Sitar.
He is sustained by his family including his daughter, Lynda (Ron) Caneva; son, Charles (Carol) Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Sitar, Chuck (Jen) Johnson, Gina Caneva (Mark Eklund), and seven great grandchildren.
Oscar will be buried alongside Mary at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on Friday, October 18, at 11:30 am. Per his wishes, there will be a burial service at his gravesite for family and close friends. A special thank you to Dr. Dan Co and his staff for their care, and to Carmen his special caregiver from the Visiting Angels for her compassionate care during his last few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Joliet Area Community Hospice where Oscar was cared for during his final days. His family would also like to spread his good nature as he always told everyone he met to "have a good day and be careful."
