Otto J. Schafer



Born: March 10, 1936; in Joliet, IL



Died: June 30, 2019; in Monee, IL



Otto J. Schafer, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home in Monee, IL.



He was born on March 10, 1936 in Joliet, IL, the son of George and Anna (Becker) Schafer. He married Nancy Louise (Hoffman) Schafer on November 4, 1961 in Park Ridge, IL. She passed away on December 23, 2013. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a lifelong farmer, and worked for Clark Oil Refinery in Blue Island for over 30 years. Otto was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ, North Peotone, where he served as an officer and church board member and also as a trustee of the St. John's Cemetery Board. He loved music and sang in the church choir for several years. He enjoyed gardening; especially growing pumpkins and zinnias; enjoyed bowling, and especially loved attending all of his grandchildren's activities and milestones.



He is survived by his son, Scott (Janice) Schafer of Frankfort, IL; his daughter, Amy (Walter) Keyser of Hendersonville, NC; his grandchildren, Anna Keyser, Peter Keyser, and Madelyn Schafer; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a sister, Katharine (John) Behrends.



Visitation will be held at the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home of Saturday, July 6 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, North Peotone, on Sunday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Patricia Morton officiating. There will be visitation at St. John's United Church of Christ from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, North Peotone. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's United Church of Christ would be appreciated.



Sign the guestbook at www.feddehelfrichcrossfh.com Published in The Herald-News on July 3, 2019