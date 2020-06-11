Otto Toke
Age 89, of Channahon, IL passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with his loving family by his side.
He was born March 10, 1931 to Terez (nee Bertok) and Martin Toke in Hegyhatszentpeter, Hungary, where he was raised and resided until he emigrated to the United States with his brother and sister-in-law in 1956 and settled in Joliet where they were members of the former St. Stevens Church.
Otto met the love of his life, Rozalia Volgyi and they were married on November 27, 1965.
A boilermaker by trade, he had a strong work ethic and rarely missed a day of work. He was employed at Universal Lockport Corp from 1957-1985 and ultimately retired in 1996 from the former Metalline's Co. on Republic Ave. in Joliet. He was a longtime member of the Boilermakers Local #1.
In addition to Rozalia, his beloved wife of 54 years, he is also survived by his son Otto (Adrianne) Toke, Daughter, Aniko Toke; loving grandsons, Andrew and Alexander Toke; sister-in-law Eva (late Jeno) Toke and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jeno, as well as the rest of his siblings, Iren, Imre, Karoly, Gyula, and Bela all of Hungary.
Although family was paramount for Otto, he enjoyed visiting the Croatian Cultural Club with Rozalia, playing cards with friends, and of course "shaking dice".
The Toke family have always felt so blessed to have the support and love of Monika (Farkas) Loewes and Elizabeth (Farkas) Brooks. Their kindness and care for Otto these past few days will always be remembered. The Hospice staff made Otto's last days comfortable for which the family is eternally grateful.
Visitation and Services will be held privately at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Prostate Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. For more information please call (815)741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory of Otto or express your condolences.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 11, 2020.