Visitation
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Pablo Romero Gonzalez
Pablo Romero Gonzalez

Pablo Romero Gonzalez, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born in Mexico on April 28, 1926 to the late Inez and Taide (nee Romero) Gonzalez. Pablo retired in 1995 from the Archdiocese of Joliet after many years of dedicated service as building maintenance for the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed travelling, fishing, and hunting wild boar.

Pablo is survived by his five children, Mario (Emma) Gonzalez, Francisco (Blanca Estela) Zaleta, Adolfo "Al" (Tina) Gonzalez, Oscar (Fabiola) Gonzalez and Hilda (Steve) Malito; fifteen grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and sibling, Augustina Garza Gonzalez.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Zeferina Gonzalez (2000); grandson, Eric Daniel Gonzalez (1997); and several other siblings in Mexico.

Visitation for Pablo Romero Gonzalez will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel, with Deacon Art Martinez officiating. Interment and graveside Committal Prayers will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
