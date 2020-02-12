|
Pamela Diane Bielema
Pamela Diane (Foote) Bielema, age 62 of Joliet, went to her heavenly home after a long struggle with cancer and a number of other health issues.
Born September 4, 1957 in Los Angeles, California, Pamela was a daughter of Vernon Foote, Sr. and Patsy (Niece) Steckbar. She was full of life and love, and even though Pamela had to rally at times, she hosted the best family events. Her Fourth of July and Halloween celebrations were legendary and became an annual event for many friends and family over the years. Pamela was an active participant in the women ministries at the Church of The Good Shepherd in Crest Hill and just adored her church family. She was accepting of all and if you met her, you were considered a friend instantly and soon after part of her family. Pamela will be deeply missed by all who knew her and her memory cherished.
Pamela is survived by her husband of 38 years, Keith; sons: Richard Morgan and Jason Bielema; daughter: Danielle (David) Vinson; granddaughters: Evelyn Grace Kamer and Amelia Diane Vinson; sister: Tramesa Roberts, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Vernon Foote, Jr., Valerie Nichols and Joe Foote.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per Pamela's wishes cremation rites will be accorded.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Church of The Good Shepherd in Crest Hill at 11:00 a.m.
