Pamela Fox
Born: July 31, 1959 in Holly Grove, AR
Died: June 6, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 60 of Joliet and formerly of Evanston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center with her family by her side.
Born July 31, 1959 in Holly Grove, Arkansas, Pam was a daughter of David, Sr. and Annette (Coleman) Cohns. She was raised and educated in Evanston and graduated from Evanston Township High School with the class of 1978. Pam worked in various human resource settings after graduation. She was employed with Durkee Foods for ten years and then went into childcare. While working in childcare, Pam continued with her education and earned a master's degree in 2016. She then went back into human resources and finished her career with Florstar Flooring.
In 1981 Pam married her high school sweetheart, Mr. Anthony Fox, and in 1985 they moved from Evanston to Joliet to start a home and raise their family. Pam was first and foremost a servant of the Lord. She was ordained as an evangelist and was a devoted member of True Deliverance Apostolic Ministries in Crest Hill. Pam was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and some might say an even more avid fan of shopping, especially for her Coach handbags. Her truest love was her family. Pam's children and grandchildren were her whole world. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Pamela is survived by her husband of 39 years, Anthony; sons: Courtney (Julie) Edwards and Michael (Amber) Fox, and her grandchildren: Marcus, Halie, Kennedy and Sydney Edwards, and Zoey and Zane Fox.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David, Sr. and Annette Cohns.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines, the funeral home is allowing only TEN guests into the funeral home at a time. Masks are to be worn and social distancing is required. With these restrictions in place, guests are asked to please be mindful of your time in paying respects to allow for other guests to have their time. Guests are also encouraged to call ahead to check the status of outdoor wait times.
A private service will be held at a later date and per Pam's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Pamela's memory to the Lurie Cancer Center: www.cancer.northwestern.edu/about/donate-volunteer/
Obituary and tribute wall for Pamela Fox at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 10, 2020.