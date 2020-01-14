|
|
Pamela J. Frain-Yelnick
Pamela J. Frain-Yelnick (nee Aldridge) -Of New Lenox, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 9, 2020. Age 62 years.
Survived by the love of her life Curt Yelnick, three children Faith Simmons, Shane Frain and Cassandra Mitchell-Frain, her father Laroy Aldridge, Sr., one step-son Taylor (Juli) Yelnick, one step-daughter Marissa (Micah Brennan) Yelnick, and two grandchildren Tyler and Jonathan. Also surviving are her siblings Bill (Patti Rowden) Davis, Rick Davis, Sandy (Harold) Coleman, Laroy (Caryn) Aldridge, Jr., Linda (Bill) Scharringhausen, Sue Smith-Aldridge, and Anna (Tom Rossom) Aldridge, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pamela was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Harriet Catherine Aldridge (nee Davis).
Pam was born June 20, 1957 in Joliet and attended Joliet Township High School West Campus. She was the office manager for M.Y.S. Inc. Pam enjoyed gardening and caring for the animals around her home. She was a loving caregiver to many family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, January 15th from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to will be appreciated. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Alexander Catholic Church, 7025 W. 126th St. Palos Heights, Thursday, January 16th at 10:00 A.M. Private family entombment.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020