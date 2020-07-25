Pamela J. Quiett
Pamela J. Quiett (nee Wonnell), age 66, of Joliet, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center. She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late Edwin and Irene (Quigley) Wonnell, and a lifelong resident. Pam graduated from Joliet West High School with the Class of 1971 and attended Joliet Junior College. She was employed in the Orthopedics Department of St. Joseph Medical Center for 18 years and a CNA/caregiver for many years. Pam was a member of the South Wilmington Beach Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hughes; grandsons, Kenny Quiett, Jr., Boone (Morgan) Bufkin and Brian (China) Bufkin; her great-grandson, Flash Evans Bufkin; two brothers, Edwin Wonnell, Jr. and Neil Wonnell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded by her two sons, Daniel Wonnell and Kenny Quiett, Sr.
As it was Pam's request, cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home of Joliet. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memorial.