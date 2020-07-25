1/1
Pamela J. Quiett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela J. Quiett

Pamela J. Quiett (nee Wonnell), age 66, of Joliet, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center. She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late Edwin and Irene (Quigley) Wonnell, and a lifelong resident. Pam graduated from Joliet West High School with the Class of 1971 and attended Joliet Junior College. She was employed in the Orthopedics Department of St. Joseph Medical Center for 18 years and a CNA/caregiver for many years. Pam was a member of the South Wilmington Beach Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hughes; grandsons, Kenny Quiett, Jr., Boone (Morgan) Bufkin and Brian (China) Bufkin; her great-grandson, Flash Evans Bufkin; two brothers, Edwin Wonnell, Jr. and Neil Wonnell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded by her two sons, Daniel Wonnell and Kenny Quiett, Sr.

As it was Pam's request, cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home of Joliet. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved