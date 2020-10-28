Pamela K. Gurney
Pamela K. Gurney - of Kankakee, formerly of Joliet, passed away at Amita St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, Thursday, October 22, 2020. Age 72 years.
Survived by her mother Charlotte Gurney (nee Geissler). Two sisters Cynthia and Deborah Gurney.
Preceded in death by her father Wayne F. Gurney (2000), maternal grandparents Elmer and Frieda Geissler, and paternal grandparents Oliver and Addie Gurney.
Pam was born in Joliet on September 25, 1948. Graduate of College of St. Francis. Pam retired from the Illinois Area Agency on Ageing. In recognition of her considerable service to programs for the elderly she was recognized by the Governor of Illinois through TRIAD. Pam Formerly worked as a director with the Girl Scouts of America where she was a recipient of the coveted Thanks Badge. In Retirement she served as director of the vision service program with Options Center for Independent Living. Member of Ashbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to local Meals on Wheels or other Elder Charities will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:30 A.M. until time of services.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com
