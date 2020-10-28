1/
Pamela K. Gurney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela K. Gurney

Pamela K. Gurney - of Kankakee, formerly of Joliet, passed away at Amita St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, Thursday, October 22, 2020. Age 72 years.

Survived by her mother Charlotte Gurney (nee Geissler). Two sisters Cynthia and Deborah Gurney.

Preceded in death by her father Wayne F. Gurney (2000), maternal grandparents Elmer and Frieda Geissler, and paternal grandparents Oliver and Addie Gurney.

Pam was born in Joliet on September 25, 1948. Graduate of College of St. Francis. Pam retired from the Illinois Area Agency on Ageing. In recognition of her considerable service to programs for the elderly she was recognized by the Governor of Illinois through TRIAD. Pam Formerly worked as a director with the Girl Scouts of America where she was a recipient of the coveted Thanks Badge. In Retirement she served as director of the vision service program with Options Center for Independent Living. Member of Ashbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to local Meals on Wheels or other Elder Charities will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:30 A.M. until time of services.

For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved