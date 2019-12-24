|
|
Pamela Margaret Cook
Pamela Margaret Cook, age 73, of Danville, IL passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home in Danville, after complications from kidney disease.
Pamela was born on October 20, 1946 in Joliet, IL. She graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1964. After school, Pamela had a successful career working at legal firms in Washington D.C., Chicago, and Joliet, IL. She raised her children in Wilmington, IL. In 1991, Pamela joined her brother John's Atlanta based company, Profit Recovery Group. Pamela retired as a vice president in 2001. In her retirement, she volunteered for Faith in Action, providing transportation and assistance to those in need.
Pamela struggled with medical issues from birth, continuing all through her life. Her steadfast determination to beat the odds often astounded her doctors and family. Her loved ones were thrilled that she lived to see her beloved Cubs win the World Series. She will be remembered as a fighter, teller of funny stories, supportive boss, caring mother, sister, and twin sister.
Pamela is survived by her daughters, Mary Tracey Woods (Rich) and Mary Kelly Jin-Hendel (Annica); her siblings David Cook (Kate), and twin sister Patricia Sluiter (Allen) and sister-in-law Lucy Cook; her grandchildren Annabelle, Corinne, Jasper, and Arlo, and many loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Rita; her siblings Mary Ann Cook and John Cook (Lucy).
Visitation will be held at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 710 West Marion Street, Joliet, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.
Memorial contributions to Mercy Centre USA, PO Box 1604 Annapolis, MD 21404-1604 in Pamela's honor are greatly appreciated.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019