Pamela Ann McCauley



Pamela Ann (nee Madison) McCauley, age 68, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019, at Silver Cross Hospital, with her loving husband at her side.



Born August 1, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, she was adopted as a baby by her loving parents, Louis and Elaine (nee Drake) Madison, and was a graduate of Plainfield Township High School, Class of 1968, where she was a member of the band, choir, and numerous clubs.



Pam married the love of her life, William D. "Bill" McCauley, and they were married over 32 years. He survives.



Also surviving are two brothers, Mike (Karen) Riley and Patrick (Vicki) Riley; one sister, Shirley (Duane) Toennies; a brother-in-law, Lawrence (Nancy) McCauley; a sister-in-law, Judy (the late Dave) McCauley; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and her birth mother, Jacquelyn Summers Riley.



Pam and her husband, Bill, owned and operated Lincolnway Body Shop and Carriage House Automotive Restorations. She was an active member of her community as a member of the Lincolnway Area Business Women's Organization, member and past president of the New Lenox Chamber of Commerce, and past board member of the New Lenox District 122 School Foundation.



Pam will be remembered as a loving wife and caring person who was continually taking care of people, helping all whenever needed, and giving of herself in her own special way. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who ever knew her.



She looked forward each year to spending time with her classmates from Plainfield High School, preparing for the parade, working on the float, and enjoying seeing everyone again. Pam and Bill also loved travelling to Cabo St. Lucas with their friends, and travelling with Bill on many car trips with their restored cars of which she was so proud. She also loved music.



Visitation for Pamela McCauley will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Plainfield United Methodist Church, 15114 Illinois St., Plainfield, where she will Lie in State from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor to the Will County Humane Society or Operation Care Package for the Veterans would be appreciated.