The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Lua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Sue Lua


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Sue Lua Obituary
Pamela Sue Lua

Born: October 17, 1951; in Marks, MS

Died: August 2, 2019; in Crete, IL

Pamela Sue "Pemmie" Lua (nee Worley), age 67, of Crete, IL, passed away of a broken heart, while battling lung cancer, on August 2, 2019 at her home. Born October 17, 1951 in Marks, MS to the late Roy and Nancy (nee Green) Worley. Member of Abundant Life Fellowship Church. Pamela enjoyed spending time with her family, loved cooking, watching TV, and listening to country music. She was known as the Glue that held the family together.

Surviving are son, David (April) Scroggins; daughter, Mildred "Millie" Scroggins; grandchildren, Amber, Breanne, and DJ; great granddaughter, Isabella; special niece, Sherry Cornett, who she grew up with; and also Ruby Woods, Geraldine (Johnny) Newman, and Lynda (Grady) Jordan.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Ediry (Clint) Jordan; brothers, Troy Worley, Clearance Worley, and Ralph Worley; sister, Lula (Shiny) (Keith) Jackson and granddaughter, Angela Scroggins (July 27, 2019).

Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, August 5, from 3:00 ? 4:30 p.m. with funeral service at 4:30 p.m. Pastor Greg Linkous will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be private. For more information and to visit her online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes & Crematory

401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-405-8696

www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now