Pamela Sue Lua
Born: October 17, 1951; in Marks, MS
Died: August 2, 2019; in Crete, IL
Pamela Sue "Pemmie" Lua (nee Worley), age 67, of Crete, IL, passed away of a broken heart, while battling lung cancer, on August 2, 2019 at her home. Born October 17, 1951 in Marks, MS to the late Roy and Nancy (nee Green) Worley. Member of Abundant Life Fellowship Church. Pamela enjoyed spending time with her family, loved cooking, watching TV, and listening to country music. She was known as the Glue that held the family together.
Surviving are son, David (April) Scroggins; daughter, Mildred "Millie" Scroggins; grandchildren, Amber, Breanne, and DJ; great granddaughter, Isabella; special niece, Sherry Cornett, who she grew up with; and also Ruby Woods, Geraldine (Johnny) Newman, and Lynda (Grady) Jordan.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Ediry (Clint) Jordan; brothers, Troy Worley, Clearance Worley, and Ralph Worley; sister, Lula (Shiny) (Keith) Jackson and granddaughter, Angela Scroggins (July 27, 2019).
Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, August 5, from 3:00 ? 4:30 p.m. with funeral service at 4:30 p.m. Pastor Greg Linkous will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be private. For more information and to visit her online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019