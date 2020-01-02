|
Patience Terrell
Born: February 8, 1922; in Wetumpka, AL
Died: December 26, 2019; in Aiken, SC
Patience Terrell, 97 passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home in Aiken, SC. She resided in Joliet for 25 years.
Patience Terrell was born on February 8, 1922 in Wetumpka, Alabama to Henry and Irene Norman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Curtis, daughter Doris Welch and four sisters Mattie Vaughn, Lillie Butler, Mary Pearson, and Creola Brown.
Patience was educated in the Elmore County School system in Alabama. Patience was a welcoming, kind, compassionate angel on earth to all that she encountered, cared for and loved. A devoted wife of 50 plus years to her husband and life partner; she committed herself to nurturing and successfully raising ten fiercely devoted children, along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the children of family/friends that she watched and babysat in Joliet and Aiken.
She is survived by her children Ruth Smith (Queens, NY), Maxine Terrell (Aiken, SC), Magnolia Terrell (Country Club Hills, IL), Daisy (Clyde) Johnson (Rhoadsville, VA), Curtis (Nancy) Terrell (Bolingbrook, IL), Conley (Pamela) Terrell (Romeoville, IL), Delane (Shasta) Terrell (Aiken, SC), Regina Beattie (Joliet, IL), Mildred (William) Holmes (Davenport, FL), son-in-law William Welch (St. Louis, MO) and Brother-in-law Harold Kuykendall (Kissimmee, FL), a host of grandchildren, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation is set for Friday, 1/3/20 from 4-6 pm at Minor- Morris Funeral Home in Joliet, IL. On Saturday 1/4/2020, Visitation from 9-10 am, then Funeral begins at 10am at Shiloh Baptist Church, Lockport, IL. Funeral Services and arrangements under Minor- Morris Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 2, 2020