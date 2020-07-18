1/1
Patricia A. McPhillips
Patricia A. McPhillips

Patricia A. McPhillips (nee Kelley) passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on July 1, 2020.

Survived by her loving daughters Laurie (Russ) McPhillips-Weglarz and Kelly (Mike) Bollinger, grandsons John Weglarz, Ryan Bollinger and Sean Bollinger, sister Patricia Krueger(Fred-deceased), sisters-in-law Marlene (Robert-deceased) Jakel and JoAnne (Jim) Sweeney, brother-in-law Bill Schuler and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband John McPhillips (2019), her parents Robert and Laura Kelley and her "special parents" Adolph and Erma Jakel.

Patricia was born and raised in Chicago. She had a childhood dream of owning a horse some day and John helped make that dream come true. Patricia and John moved to New Lenox in 1983 where she opened Hidden Acres Stables and later expanded to Manhattan, she boarded, owned and took care of many horses and forged numerous long-lasting friendships. Patricia always loved all animals. She had a special place in her heart for the "castaway" animals that were turned away because of injury. Patricia always looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed cooking and entertaining, especially card parties with her friends and the Seniors luncheons at Wilton Federated Church. Patricia loved her family, her ranch, and her pets and she especially missed John these past seven months. It is of great consolation that Patricia and John are reunited again in Heaven.

Family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Narula, Dr. Kakarla and the university of Chicago Cancer Center Staff. Visitation for Patricia will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral will take place the same day at 12:00 P.M. also at the funeral home. Patricia will be laid to rest next to her husband John at Manhattan Center Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3352, www.forsythegouldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
JUL
21
Funeral
12:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
