|
|
Patricia A. Owen
Patricia "Pat" A. Owen- passed away peacefully at her home, with her loving family by her side, Monday, June 24, 2019. Age 78.
Born in Joliet, Pat enjoyed a career in Joliet, Waukegan and Springfield, as a Registered Nurse, Nursing Supervisor, Case Manager and Nursing Home Administrator. Graduate of Lockport Township High School, Joliet Junior College and St. Joseph College.
Survived by her children, her daughter Kelly (Timothy) Offerman, her son Frederick (Valerie) Viano Jr. and her step-son Gregory Owen. Her grandchildren Stephanie (Lee) Clough and Bryan (Holly Castaneda) Offerman, Jaclyn (Trevor) Debelak and Ceara Viano and Fern Owen.
Preceded in death by her husband Gerald, parents Orval W. and Ruth (Alexander) Wolfe and her grandparents William and Anna Wolfe and Robert and Ruth Lasser.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Tuesday, July 2nd at 10:00 A.M. Entombment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Monday, from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Will County Humane Society or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 30, 2019