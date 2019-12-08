|
|
Patricia A. Summers
Patricia A. Summers, 67, passed away on December 1, 2019.
She was the loving wife of Paul Summers for 47 years. Patricia accepted Christ at an early age and held a strong faith throughout her entire life. She was a strong advocate for continuing education, she served as a leader in education and also helped integrate schools in New Orleans, LA where she was born. She received several college degrees including a Masters in Counseling from Governors State University. She was also a Certified Realtor for many years. She worked as an educator and was employed with the Joliet penitentiary, Illinois Youth Center and Statesville Prison before retirement. Patricia loved to travel and enjoyed spending quality time with her friends and family.
Patricia will be loved and sadly missed by siblings, Norma Cummings, Faye (Larry) Hill, Joseph (Brenda) Valdery, Marie Carson, many nieces and nephews, family and great friends. Patricia touched many lives, she was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
A celebration of Patricia's life will begin on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with a visitation at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Place Joliet, IL 60436 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Patricia A. Summers at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 8, 2019