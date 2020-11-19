1/
Patricia Andreas
Patricia Andreas

Patricia Andreas (Nee Strepek)

Age 77 passed away Monday November 16, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. A resident of the Carillon Lakes Community of Crest Hill, formerly of Darien. Patricia was a Secretary formerly employed by Western Electric then AT&T retiring after more than 30 years of service. Patricia enjoyed cooking, baking, and traveling with her husband and family, her passion in life was the love she shared with family and the animals she cared for. She is survived by her loving husband Larry Andreas; children Gregory Andreas and Sheri Ciesielczyk; sister Maureen "Lynn" Rogan; grandchildren Charisma Ciesielczyk, Carlee Andreas, Ben Andreas, and Michael Pecora also a great grandson Anthony Dean. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Gertrude Strepek also a granddaughter Brandi White. Visitation Friday from 3 to 8 pm with a prayer service to begin 7 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Services conclude at the funeral home, cremation rites to be accorded. Current health mitigations will be practiced. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
NOV
20
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
