Patricia Ann Adams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Adams

Age 67, departed this life on June 2, 2020. She was loved by many and is survived by numerous family and friends to cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM at the funeral home and Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00-2:00PM at Second Baptist Church 156 S. Joliet St. Joliet, IL. Service at 2:00PM Pastor Larry V. Tyler officiating.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 9, 2020
I'm going to miss you my buddy!!! I'm going to miss your smile your laugh you hitting me lol! Most of all I'm going to miss your kindness!! Love Dawn
Dawn Jones
Friend
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved