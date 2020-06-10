Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Ann Adams



Age 67, departed this life on June 2, 2020. She was loved by many and is survived by numerous family and friends to cherish her memory.



A visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM at the funeral home and Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00-2:00PM at Second Baptist Church 156 S. Joliet St. Joliet, IL. Service at 2:00PM Pastor Larry V. Tyler officiating.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





