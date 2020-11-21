Patricia Ann BrozmanPatricia Ann Brozman (nee Koral)Age 84 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Amita Adventist Health Medical Center in Bolingbrook.Patricia will be remembered for being an amazing cook and baker.She is survived by her two daughters: Jody (Marty) Palya and Sally Brozman; son: John Brozman; grandchildren: Aaron and Sarah Palya, Latasha Brozman and Daniel Veasy; three great-grandchildren and sister: Helen Lehmann.Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene who passed away in 2014; parents: Thomas and Rose Koral; five brothers and two sisters.Per Patricia's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.She will be laid to rest at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with her husband Eugene.