The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Carter Doyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Carter Doyle Obituary
Patricia Ann Carter Doyle

Patricia Ann Carter Doyle, age 79, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Survived by her husband Robert Doyle; six children Daniel (Kathy) Lynch, Deborah Keen, Diana (Bob) Beavers, Terrie (Thomas) Maikoff, Timothy (Aby) Carter and Thomas Carter; 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three sisters Beverly Cousin, Rosemary Winkler and Bernadine Prock; one brother John Siepp; step daughters Dawn and Sherry.

Preceded in death by her first husband Terry Lynch; second husband Curtis Carter; father William Siepp; mother Lorraine (Mel) Bates; one sister Linda Theiden; half sister Bridget Timjum.

Born in Rockford, IL, living in Joliet most of her life, recently in Waterloo, Iowa. Patricia was a Counselor at Stepping Stones. Member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond. Inurnment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Friday 4-7 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Cedar Valley Hospice, 2120 Kimball Ave, Suite 401, Waterloo, Iowa 50702
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now