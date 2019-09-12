|
Patricia Ann Carter Doyle
Patricia Ann Carter Doyle, age 79, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Waterloo, Iowa.
Survived by her husband Robert Doyle; six children Daniel (Kathy) Lynch, Deborah Keen, Diana (Bob) Beavers, Terrie (Thomas) Maikoff, Timothy (Aby) Carter and Thomas Carter; 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three sisters Beverly Cousin, Rosemary Winkler and Bernadine Prock; one brother John Siepp; step daughters Dawn and Sherry.
Preceded in death by her first husband Terry Lynch; second husband Curtis Carter; father William Siepp; mother Lorraine (Mel) Bates; one sister Linda Theiden; half sister Bridget Timjum.
Born in Rockford, IL, living in Joliet most of her life, recently in Waterloo, Iowa. Patricia was a Counselor at Stepping Stones. Member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond. Inurnment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Friday 4-7 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Cedar Valley Hospice, 2120 Kimball Ave, Suite 401, Waterloo, Iowa 50702
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 12, 2019