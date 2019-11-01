|
Patricia Ann Hare
Patricia Ann Hare, age 77 of Joliet, passed away October 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carris and Irene Gardner; three brothers Carris "Sonny" Gardner, Ronald Gardner, and Larry (Nancy) Gardner; son-in-law Scott Sullivan.
Patricia is survived by her loving children Terry Sullivan, Thomas (Patricia) Hare, Levi (Kelly) Brock, Tracey (John Bruhmuller) Wilson, Melvin Hare, Eric (Debbie) Hare, and Derek Hare; grandchildren Nicholas (Alyssa) Sullivan, Anthony (Jordan) Sullivan, Melissa (Jason) Vlachos, Charles (A.J.) Ritzler, Kristin Hare, Chelsie Casciotta, John (fianc Kori Fahrner) Greenwalt, Chelsea (Dan) Yassinger, Matthew Brock, Amber Daniel, Shawn Daniel, Julia Brown, Mariah Davila, and Gabby Davila; great-grandchildren Phoenix Sullivan, Jackson Sullivan, Olivia Vlochos, Paxton Sullivan, Everly Sullivan, Abigale Sullivan, Jude Hare, Madelyn Yassinger, Mackenzie Yassinger, Carter Yassinger, Avery Greenwalt, Sophia Daniel, and Norman Brown; aunt Viola Berry; sister-in-law Francie Gardner; and best friend Kim (David) Oldham; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Patricia was a retired school bus driver for Lockport Township High School, provided home health care for many years, and was a beautician. Patricia was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Lockport for many years. She was a member of the Domino Club with her friends Kim, Diane, Elli, Madeline, and Maggie. They also attended numerous plays and shows together.
Patricia will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a memorial visitation held at the First Baptist Church of Lockport, 800 Thornton Street, Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Baptist Church of Lockport, would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 1, 2019